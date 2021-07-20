Skip to Content

US Catholic official resigns over ‘improper behavior’ claim

5:43 pm National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced the resignation of its top administrative official ahead of a media report probing his private romantic life and alleging “possible improper behavior.” Monsignor Jeffrey Burrill was the conference’s general secretary, coordinating a variety of administrative matters. The resignation was announced shortly before The Pillar, a Catholic news outlet, published its article saying data “correlated to Burrill’s mobile device” indicated he visited gay bars and private residences using a dating app popular with gay people. Homosexual activity is considered sinful under Roman Catholic doctrine, and priests are expected to remain celibate. Burrill did not have any immediate public comment. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content