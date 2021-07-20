US Rep. Greene: Twitter timeout is ‘Communist-style’ attack

ATLANTA (AP) — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says her 12-hour suspension from Twitter is “a Communist-style attack on free speech.” Twitter says it imposed the timeout because some of her tweets violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic. The Georgia Republican’s account was suspended late Monday after President Joe Biden said bogus vaccine claims are “killing people,” and urged social media companies to take stronger action. Twitter says it’s working hard to keep misinformation about COVID-19 off its site, removing thousands of tweets and challenging millions of accounts worldwide. Green calls it censorship and says she won’t back down.