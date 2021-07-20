Trial for Iowa City man charged with killing his wife delayed until 2022

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The trial for an Iowa City man charged with killing his wife in 2019 has been delayed until 2022.

Roy Browning Jr. is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife JoEllen Browning on April 5, 2019. After being delayed several times due to the pandemic, Browning is set to go on trial on February 1, 2022.

JoEllen was found stabbed to death on the same day the two were planning to meet with a financial adviser after she confronted her husband about discrepancies in their finances. The trial was scheduled to start on August 10, but has now been delayed for a fourth time.

Browning has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces mandatory life in prison without parole.

Click here for all of our previous coverage on the case.