Trial date set for Marshalltown man charged with killing Casey’s employee

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KWWL) -- The man charged with shooting and killing a Casey's General Store employee in February is scheduled to go on trial in November.

Criminal complaints in the case say Rocky Trujillo, 20, shot Michael West, 48 in the chest shortly after 3:00 a.m. on February 15. The complaints also say after shooting West, Trujillo “attempted to gain access to the cash register in the store after murdering the clerk.” He is also accused of placing a gun against a customer’s head and demanding his phone. While trying to leave the scene, the complaints say Trujillo also used his gun to hit another employee in the parking lot.

The trial is currently scheduled to start on November 30. Trujillo is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, assault with intent to inflict serious injury, trafficking in stolen weapons, and going armed with intent. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.