TRACKING: Hazy, Hot, and Humid

Tonight: The sky is mostly clear and warmer with lows in the mid-60s. The humidity level continues to increase.

Wednesday: Hazy sunshine continues due to smoke in the air. The smoke is from wildfires in the western US and southern Canada. Air quality might be impacted. Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected. High temperatures are in the 80s and it is humid. The wind is light, not adding much relieve from the heat and humidity.

Thursday: Hazy, hot, and humid with highs near 90.

Friday through Sunday: Hazy, hot, and humid. Highs are in the mid-90s with the heat index near 100. There is a small chance for a stray storm Saturday. Lows are in the low 70s.