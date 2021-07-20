Some drought-imposed fishing limits lifted on Colorado River

DENVER (AP) — Colorado is lifting some fishing restrictions along a stretch of the drought-stricken Colorado River, thanks to recent rain and lower water temperatures essential to fish. But biologists warn that historically low water flows caused by drought, high water temperatures and wildfire sediment that all starve trout of oxygen could force future bans. Colorado Parks and Wildlife had imposed a rare 120-mile voluntary fishing ban earlier this month. Tuesday’s changes allow anglers who are a key driver of Colorado’s summer tourist economy to fish a 27-mile stretch of river anytime between midnight and noon, when waters are cooler. Reservoir releases upstream and recent rain contributed to the decision.