GOP radio host Larry Elder sues to get on California ballot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder is suing California officials for blocking him from the ballot for a recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. The Republican says he filed all the necessary paperwork to qualify to run in the Sept. 14 election. But the secretary of state’s office didn’t include Elder among 41 candidates on a preliminary list last weekend, saying he filed incomplete information on income tax returns that are required to run. In a statement Monday night, Elder’s campaign says he sued to challenge the decision.