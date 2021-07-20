New U of I president hoping to work with lawmakers on funding

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Dr. Barbara J. Wilson started her term as the 22nd University of Iowa president this week. Wilson says she's still getting acquainted to the job but excited to work on several issues.

Wilson leaves the University of Illinois system where she was the Vice President and Vice President for Academic Affairs. She's a Wisconsin native with three degrees from the UW-Madison.

She will likely see a 3.5% tuition increase on campus to start her term. The Board of Regents debuted a scale of tuition increases on June 24 that members say is necessary to compensate for a lack of state funding.

"When the state keeps us at a level playing field, we don't have a lot of other levers we can push," Wilson said.

Wilson had discussions with the BOR over the last few months as it was evaluating tuition hikes. She feels the raises are modest and agrees they are necessary to keep the level of education the same.

"This is a really reasonably-priced place to go to school, even though it feels expensive to a lot of families," Wilson said Tuesday while touring the Iowa Flood Center.

With the new proposed price of $9,942 per year for in-state students, Iowa would still be the second cheapest Big Ten school (behind the University of Nebraska-Lincoln).

In her introductory press conference on April 30, Wilson said she had experience working with legislators while at Illinois, and plans to do the same here.

Those conversations may necessary to prevent further tuition hikes. The Republican-controlled statehouse decreased Regent funding by 8 million going into Fiscal Year 2021 and kept it the same going into FY 2022.

"I want to be out meeting with legislators to make sure they understand how this university is changing the nature of the state, how we're contributing to workforce development, and what a college degree does," Wilson said.

The BOR will vote on approving the tuition increases next Wednesday.