Netflix’s ‘UNTOLD’ to dive deep into epic sports moments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner’s reflections on winning an Olympic gold medal, boxer Christy Martin’s fight for her life outside the ring and the famous “Malice at the Palace” brawl are some of the most pivotal sports moments highlighted in a new Netflix docuseries airing next month. The streaming service giant announced Tuesday that the series “UNTOLD” will premiere Aug. 10. The five-part docuseries will air weekly with each 80-minute film starting off at a pivotal sports moment before diving deep into the story beyond the headlines. The series is directed and executive produced by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, the creators behind Netflix docuseries “Wild Wild Country.”