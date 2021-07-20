Myanmar’s military again seeks to replace its UN ambassador

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Myanmar’s military rulers are again seeking to replace the country’s ambassador to the United Nations who opposed their Feb. 1 ouster of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and takeover of the government. A letter from the military’s Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, obtained Tuesday by AP, said he had appointed 26-year military veteran Aung Thurein, whose service ended this year, as Myanmar’s U.N. ambassador. Lwin said Myanmar’s currently recognized ambassador, Kyaw Moe Tun, “has been terminated on Feb. 27, 2021, due to abuses of his assigned duty and mandate.”