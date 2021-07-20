Marion plans series of community events on Derecho anniversary

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- Three weeks from Tuesday will mark one week since the August 10, 2020 derecho changed the landscape of much of Iowa and the livelihoods of many Iowans.

The City of Marion will hold a series of events on the anniversary to honor what was lost and reflect on the recovery progress made in the past year.

“The 2020 derecho will be etched in our collective memory not only as the greatest natural disaster in Marion’s history, but also one of its finest moments,” Marion Mayor Nicolas AbouAssaly said. “At a time of great hardship, we set aside our differences and did what needed to be done to help our neighbors. We united around a common purpose and our shared humanity, and in turn, we experienced the true power of commUNITY.”

Here is the schedule of events on Aug. 10 in Marion: