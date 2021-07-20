Lost Island Waterpark closing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for remainder of season

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Beginning August 3rd, Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the remainder of the season due to a staffing shortage.

In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, Lost Island expressed regret in the decision but ultimately says guest safety is the top priority. They cite challenges maintaining critical staffing levels as the reason for closing. Golf and go-karts will open as usual.

The waterpark will be closed the following dates: August 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th.

The waterpark will be open Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays in addition to Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. throughout July and most of August. Go-karts and mini golf are open from 2 - 9 p.m. Click here for ticket pricing information.