Lawsuit against Liberty alleges mishandling of sex assaults

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Twelve women are suing Liberty University, accusing the Christian institution of a pattern of mishandling cases of sexual assault and harassment, and fostering an unsafe campus environment. The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York made various claims under the federal law that protects against sex discrimination in education. The lawsuit alleges that Liberty’s strict honor code makes it “difficult or impossible” for students to report sexual violence, and it says the university retaliated against women who did make such reports. The Lynchburg, Virginia, university said in a statement that the allegations were “deeply troubling” and pledged to investigate each of them.