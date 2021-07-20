Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister is vowing to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made the comments Tuesday as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflects concerns in Israel that the ice cream maker’s decision could lead other companies to follow suit. It also appeared to set the stage for a protracted public relations and legal battle. Ben & Jerry’s said Monday that it would stop selling ice cream in the occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem. It says such sales are inconsistent with its values.