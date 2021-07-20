Skip to Content

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

6:09 pm National news from the Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister is vowing to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made the comments Tuesday as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflects concerns in Israel that the ice cream maker’s decision could lead other companies to follow suit. It also appeared to set the stage for a protracted public relations and legal battle. Ben & Jerry’s said Monday that it would stop selling ice cream in the occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem. It says such sales are inconsistent with its values.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content