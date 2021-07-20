Honolulu police back in court after fatal shooting of teen

HONOLULU (AP) — A judge began hearing from witnesses to determine whether there is probable cause for murder and attempted murder charges against three Honolulu police officers in a shooting that killed a 16-year-old Micronesian boy. But before the hearing could start, the judge considered and denied defense attorneys’ dismissal motion and a motion to disqualify a prosecutor. Police shot and killed Iremamber Sykap in April. Authorities said he was driving a stolen car linked to a series of crimes and led officers on a chase. As the officers left the courthouse, a crowd of police supporters clapped and cheered for them.