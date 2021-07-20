Flooding in central China turns streets to rivers, kills 12

BEIJING (AP) — At least 12 people died in severe flooding in a Chinese provincial capital that trapped people in subways and schools and washed away vehicles. The city of Zhejiang had 8 inches of rain fall in one hour Tuesday afternoon. The torrent of rain turned streets into rapidly flowing rivers and inundated subways stations and cars. Videos posted online showed entire neighborhoods covered in waist-deep water. Just to the north, the famed Shaolin Temple known for its Buddhist monks’ mastery of martial arts was badly hit. The official Xinhua News Agency said 12 people had died and 100,000 people had been moved to safer places.