Getaway driver gets 42 years in Chicago honor student death

CHICAGO (AP) — The getaway driver in the 2013 fatal shooting of a high school honor student who performed during festivities before Barack Obama’s second inauguration is headed to prison. Cook County Judge Diana Kenworthy on Tuesday ordered 29-year-old Kenneth Williams to serve 35 years for first-degree murder and an additional seven years for aggravated battery. Williams was convicted in 2018 of first-degree murder in the shooting of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton. Her death led to a national outcry about Chicago’s gun violence. Micheail Ward, the man convicted of firing the shots at Pendleton and her friends, was sentenced in 2019 to 84 years in prison.

