Gambling in Linn County on the 2021 November ballot

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — A resolution approved by the Linn County Board of Supervisors will allow voters to decide on Nov. 2, 2021, whether to reallow gambling games in the county.

The state statute says this measure must be voted on, approved twice and eight years passed between the two votes to have gambling in Linn County permanently. Voters first approved a gambling vote in 2013.

The November vote will be yes/no to allow gambling facilities in Linn County. The vote does not mean a casino will be created in Linn County. Approval of a specific gambling facility in the county has more requirements, including an application and approval by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

Recently, Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart and mayoral candidate Tiffany O'Donnell have both voiced their support for a casino in Cedar Rapids. O'Donnell says it would create a vibrant and diverse downtown, more high-paying jobs, and a new revenue stream for City services and area non-profits. Hart also agrees that it would provide another entertainment option, draw attraction, and create jobs.

However, if a casino is to be built in the county, Hart says the city doesn't get to choose the location.