French lawmakers adopt compromise climate bill amid protests

PARIS (AP) — France’s parliament has approved a compromise climate bill that’s intended to transform travel, housing and industry. However, environmental activists say the legislation doesn’t go fast or far enough to slash the country’s carbon emissions. Championed by President Emmanuel Macron, the bill faced months of wrangling that resulted in the watering down of several provisions.. The compromise draft easily passed both houses of parliament on Tuesday. The final version includes measures to encourage cleaner cars, aid for the renovation of energy-inefficient buildings, and a ban on domestic flights under two and a half hours on routes that can be traveled by train.