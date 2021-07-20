Center Point farmers find NextEra subcontractors trespassing on their lands

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KWWL) -- Many of the landowners in West Linn County have been contesting the industrial solar farm NextEra is proposing to build on 3,500 to 23,000 acres of farmland in Linn County.

Some say NextEra has persistently pursued them for leases or easement for access to their land, even after they have repeatedly refused to lease their land to the solar energy company. Now, they say NextEra is sending subcontractors who are trespassing on their land.

Jack Shepherd is one of them. He owns 100 acres of farmland on the other side of the Cedar River from the Duane Arnold plant. He leases the land to his nephew Greg Butterfield who farms it.

Butterfield says he has caught three people on his uncle's property in the last month who admitted to being NextEra's subcontractors.

"[I} told him in no circumstances is he ever supposed to be on this land or tromping through my land. It's leased ground and it's my crop and when you're damaging it, you're costing me money," Butterfield said.

When asked what was his response, Butterfield said, "We have permission from NextEra to be here."

It's not just a matter of stepping across an invisible property line by accident. Where Butterfield found them was driving a pick-up truck a quarter of a mile through the fields, over a creek to the limits of Shepherd's property.

"That's where the edge of my land goes," Shepherd said, pointing to his neighbor's cornfields beyond his soybean farm.

Shepherd says he has talked to the Linn County Sheriff about people trespassing on his land.

"He said, 'We'll arrest him but we have to catch him on the property.' I said, 'Well, I'm not out there. So, beyond the neighbors or the farmer that rents this land that will have to say they're there so they can get there and that's kind of a tough thing to do," Shepherd said.

The Linn County Chief Deputy said there are numerous ways to document someone on your property, such as taking a picture of a license plate or getting a description of the car or person involved and the Sheriff's Office will provide a written "No Trespassing" warning.

The farmers around Shepherd's land are good neighbors. Some off them have reported seeing about eight other incidents of trespassing on Shepherd's land.

Larry Germain is one of his neighbors. He said he found two people trespassing on his land, who said they were surveying the graveyard nearby.

"I told them, 'This ain't the easement road to the graveyard.' And I also said, 'Most of the neighbors here don't care for trespassers. You'd better watch out.'"

KWWL spoke with one of the people Butterfield confronted on Shepherd's land. He works for Cultural Resource Analysts, Inc. He did confirm he was a subcontractor for NextEra.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office confirmed a trespassing report in which a deputy advised a man named Michael Curran he needed permission to be on Shepherd's land.

NextEra is one of two companies proposing utility-scale solar farms in Linn County. Clenera has started the application process for a solar project in Coggon.

NextEra did not respond to multiple requests for an interview for this story. When it does, this story will be updated.