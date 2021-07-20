3 million donated doses of U.S. vaccines arrive in Guatemala

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine donated by the United States have arrived in Guatemala. The air shipment landed in Guatemala City on Tuesday, bringing to 4.5 million the number of doses that the U.S. has Guatemala so far. Health Minister Amelia Flores says it is the country’s biggest single shipment yet, and will allow it to vaccinate everyone over 40. Protesters in recent weeks have demanded the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei, saying the government has mismanaged the coronavirus pandemic and botched efforts to get vaccines. There have been delays in shipments of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine, even though Guatemala paid half up front.