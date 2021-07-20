3 GOP House members lose appeals over $500 mask fines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Three Republican U.S. House members have lost appeals challenging fines for not wearing face coverings on the House floor earlier this year. The U.S. House Ethics Committee said Tuesday that U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Ralph Norman of South Carolina had failed in their appeals of $500 fines issued in May. The Republicans argued in June appeals that the mandate was out of sync with updated federal guidance on face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic. In her appeal, Greene called the fine “arbitrary and capricious.”