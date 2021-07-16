Waverly Heritage Days returns after tornado

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL)-- Waverly Heritage Days made its return July 16th after the COVID-19 pandemic, even after two EF-1 tornadoes ran through the Waverly-Shell rock on July 14th.

In 2019 the celebration was delayed after a windstorm passed through the grounds, collapsing the stage. Community members immediately came out to help committee members, something Dustin Newhoff still remembers.

"When 2019 happened and we got out of that initial shock it really sends goosebumps down my spine just how the Waverly community came together," he said.

"Seeing how you didn't even have to ask people on the grounds, they were making sure themselves are safe, and then they were just jumping in," he continued.

Newhoff also said he felt that was why it was so important to hold the festival this year, even after the tornadoes.

"Really we want people to come out, after they've been working hard cleaning up the storm damages, having neighbors go out and help neighbors, we want them to come out and just relax," he said.

He expects a large crowd, after residents were cooped up last year from the pandemic. He hopes it gives back to the community that has supported the events through its ups and downs.

"It kind of just gives you goosebumps thinking about how they support it," he adds, "Waverly nice, Iowa nice, it all goes hand in hand."

Here is a list of the festivals full schedule:

Friday, July 16, 2021

4:00 PM-Midnight Event Tent Open-(Grounds)

4:00 PM-Midnight Food Vendors Open- (Grounds)

4:00 PM-8:00 PM Craft/Direct Vendors Open- (Grounds)

4:00 PM-8:00 PM Car Show- (East Parking lot)

4:00 PM Sandwich Giveaway (Near Snack Shak) Sponsored by Waverly Hy Vee

4:00 PM-6:00 PM StraightRun (Main Stage)

4:00 PM-8:00 PM Laser Tag (Grounds)

4:00 PM-8:00 PM Inflatables- (Grounds)

4:00 PM-8:00 PM Gameliner (Grounds)

5:00 PM-7:00 PM Art & Wine (Droste Building)

6:00 PM Embrace the Race (Wartburg College Walston-Hoover Stadium)

6:30 PM -8:30 PM Stackhouse (Main Stage)

6:30 PM Tim the Music Man- (4-H Building)

7:00 PM Hall of Fame (4-H building)

9:00 PM –Midnight Brad Morgan- (Main Stage)

Saturday, July 17, 2021

8:30 AM-10:00 AM Parade Line-Up (Sale Barn) Sponsored by First Bank

8:30 AM Go-Hawk Booster’s Golf Outing (Waverly Golf & Country Club- Call to sign up (319) 352-1530)

10:00 AM Parade Sponsored by First Bank

12:00 PM-Midnight Event Tent Open

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM Craft/Direct Vendors Open (Grounds)

12:00 PM-3:00 PM Darrel the Balloon Man (Grounds)

12:00 PM-8:00 PM Inflatables (Grounds)

12:00 PM-2:00 PM Pedal Carts (East Parking Lot)

12:30 PM-1:30 PM Dean of Juggling (Grounds)

12:30 PM-2:00 PM Floyd Junker & the Beaver Creek Band (Event Tent)

1:00 PM-7:00 PM $1 Swim (Waverly Municipal Pool) Sponsored by City of Waverly

1:00 PM-5:00 PM Paintball (Grounds)2:00 PM-6:00 PM Game-Liner (Grounds)

2:00 PM-4:30 PM Richie Lee & the Fabulous 50’s (Main Stage)

2:00 PM- 8:00 PM Pedal Carts $5/person (East Parking Lot)

4:00 PM-6:00 PM Family Bingo (4H Building) Sponsored by Dave & Denise Timmerman

4:00 PM Sandwich Giveaway (Near Snack Shak) Sponsored by Waverly Hy Vee

5:00 PM-8:00 PM Too Beaucoup (Main Stage)8:30 PM-Midnight Pork Tornadoes (Main Stage)

10:00 PM Fireworks (Tractor Pull Track)

Sunday, July 18, 2021