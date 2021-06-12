‘Alive & Running Iowa’ to host 5K for mental health needs

DUNKERTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- An upcoming 5K run by the nonprofit group "Alive & Running" aims to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.

On Friday, June 18, 'Alive and Running Iowa' will host a remembrance ceremony on the Dunkerton football field, followed by a 5K run/walk on Saturday, June 19 starting at 7:30 a.m.

Started in 2010, the nonprofit has raised tens of thousands of dollars for local mental health organizations such as Unity Point Heatlh, Mercy One, Cedar valley Hospice, Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health, and several other centers.

