Fire destroys home in Cedar Rapids, displaces two adults and four children

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two adults and four children are displaced after a fire destroyed a home on the northwest side of the city Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the 900 block of A Ave NW around 2:48 p.m.

Firefighters found a two-story, single-family home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the back and the deck.

When crews arrived, everyone inside had escaped.

Crews were able to put out the fire, but they said there is significant damage to the back of the home, making it unlivable.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.