UPDATE: Linn County Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in skid loader accident

UPDATE: The Linn County Sheriff's Office has identified a man killed in a skid loader accident in Marion Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office says Richard Shanahan, 74, of Springville died after Robert Carson allegedly backed over him with a skid loader. The accident remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — At about 1:20 p.m. on January 12th, emergency crews were sent out to a skid loader accident at 1774 Cottage Grove Parkway in Marion.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is reporting that 60-year-old Robert Carson of Marion was using a Bobcat skid loader to cleanup downed trees.

While using the skid loader, he allegedly backed up partially over another man on the property helping him. The man assisting Carson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the man is being withheld pending notification of relatives. The incident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff's Office.