Trump to honor Belichick with Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will present one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Bill Belichick, the football coach of the New England Patriots and the only coach to win six Super Bowl titles.

The presentation of the Presidential Medal of Freedom is expected Thursday.

A White House official confirmed the plan on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Trump and Belichick have known each other for several years.