TRACKING: Warmer temperatures by midweek

Today: Another day with plenty of cloud cover in the morning, but as the day progresses there may be some peeks of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s with a southwest breeze 10-20 mph.

Tonight: It becomes mostly cloudy again with just a slight chance of patchy freezing drizzle. Most locations stay dry. Overnight lows dip to the lower and middle 20s with a west wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny once again with temperatures in the 30s and a southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and dry with warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Thursday into Friday: A strong area of low pressure moves into the Midwest and will kick up the wind. There the potential for a light wintry mix Thursday, changing to snow Thursday night into Friday. Right now it doesn’t look like a big snow maker, but some accumulation is possible.

Stay with KWWL for further updates.