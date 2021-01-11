This month’s Paris Fashion Week goes totally digital

PARIS (AP) — Ending the confusion over the fate of Paris Fashion Week, French fashion’s regulatory body says this month’s men’s and haute couture shows will be strictly audience-free over coronavirus fears. The federation has told luxury houses they will not be allowed to invite physical guests this season, after instruction by police. In a statement to AP, it said Monday “we confirm that there can be no public gatherings” at Paris Fashion Week, adding that “houses can still organize ‘real’ runway shows with models broadcast live, provided that their events take place behind closed doors.”