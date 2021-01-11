Police: Several in car fleeing Iowa police killed in crash

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — Officials in central Iowa say at least three people have died in a dramatic crash following a police chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph. Clive police say the crash happened early Monday morning, after officers attempted to stop a stolen car suspected in an earlier theft case in nearby Urbandale. Police say the car refused to stop and reached speeds of more than 100 mph before launching into the air as it crossed railroad tracks, flipped several times and hit a utility pole and creek bank. Police found five young males, several of who were ejected from the car, at the scene. Police say three have died from their injuries and two have been taken to hospitals.