Parler goes offline after being removed from Amazon, Apple and Google

(CNN) — Parler, the alternative social media platform favored by conservatives, is now offline.

Tech giants such as Amazon, Apple and Google have all cut ties with the site.

Apple and Google removed the app from their stores late last week, saying the platform violated their requirement to moderate dangerous content.

Amazon planned to remove the website from its cloud hosting service at 11:59 p.m. ET Sunday night.

In a letter obtained by CNN Business that was sent to Parler’s chief policy officer, Amazon Web Services said that in recent weeks it has reported 98 examples to Parler of "posts that clearly encourage and incite violence.”

AWS effectively kicked Parler off the pubilc internet after mounting pressure from the public and its own employees.

In a post on Saturday, Parler CEO John Matze said it was possible that Parler might be offline for up to a week. However, late Sunday, its CEO warned users in another post that the site "will likely be down longer than expected."