India’s quick nod to homegrown COVID-19 vaccine seeds doubt

NEW DELHI (AP) — India took a regulatory shortcut for their homegrown vaccine, a move touted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a success in India’s self-reliance. But several groups and unions representing scientists and doctors have expressed their concerns over scant evidence of effectiveness for the vaccine by Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech. Many scientists have said that approving a vaccine without evidence from late trials is risky and a lack of transparency in the approval process could increase vaccine hesitancy in the world’s second-most populated country, where more than 10.4 million coronavirus cases have been reported among the nearly 1.4 billion people.