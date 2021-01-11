Cedar Rapids Police investigate stabbing incident, victim sustains injuries

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — Cedar Rapids police officers dispatched to 1600 block of B Avenue NE on Sunday around 9:25 p.m.

After they arrived, officers found a 55-year-old male victim who sustained a non-threatening stab wound on his upper torso.

Police believe that the stabbing happened near 1st Avenue and Park Court SE after the victim was approached by two individuals who assaulted him. The victim was able to escape on his bicycle.

This is considered an active investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.