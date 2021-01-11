Biden faces challenge in guiding America past Trump era

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has already been preparing for months to take on a series of historic crises — a pandemic that’s killed at least 373,000 Americans and a sluggish economy that’s left millions jobless. He’s has talked about the need for bipartisan action and unity among Americans to address these challenges. But the armed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week sparked by President Donald Trump’s false allegations of voter fraud and attempts at delegitimizing Biden’s win raised fresh questions about how exactly Biden will achieve that unity in a nation so deeply divided. His best bet to achieve that unity _ or move in that direction _ may be to get real results with the coronavirus pandemic and the economy.