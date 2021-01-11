80% say Tokyo Olympics should be called off or won’t happen

TOKYO (AP) — More than 80% of people in Japan who were surveyed in two polls in the last few days say the Tokyo Olympics should be canceled or postponed, or say they believe the Olympics will not take place during the COVID-19 pandemic. The polls were conducted by the Japanese news agency Kyodo and TBS — the Tokyo Broadcasting System. The results are bad news for Tokyo organizers and the International Olympic Committee as they continue to say the postponed Olympics will open on July 23. Tokyo is battling a surge of coronavirus cases that prompted the national government last week to call a state of emergency.