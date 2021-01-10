UNI wrestlers dominant in season openers with SDSU and NDSU

BROOKINGS, SD (KWWL) -- The UNI wresters came out with a pair of dominant wins as they topped South Dakota State 28-13 and North Dakota State 27-11 to kick off the new season.

In the opener Kyle Biscoglia set the tone. The unnranked sophomore turned No. 13 Zach Price in the final moments, earning the fall at 133 pounds. UNI's Triston Lara (149) and Pat Schoenfelder (165) also picked up pins in the opening match.

Against North Dakota State, Brody Teske got the Panthers rolling right off the bat. Teske got Bison 125-pounder McGuire Midkiff in a cradle in the second period, picking up the fall in 4:36. UNI's other pin came from tenth-ranked Carter Isley at 285 as he took out No. 15 Brandon Metz in 41 seconds.

NO. 23 UNI 28, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 13

125: Brody Teske (UNI) dec. Danny Vega (SDSU), 13-11

133: Kyle Biscoglia UNI) def. #13 Zach Price (SDSU), by fall 6:22

141: #22 Clay Carlson (SDSU) dec. Drew Bennett (UNI), 8-2

149: Triston Lara (UNI) def. Hunter Marko (SDSU), by fall 5:42

157: Cade DeVos (SDSU) dec. Cayd Lara (UNI), 10-8

165: Pat Schoenfelder (UNI) def. Kenny O'Neil (SDSU), by fall 5:41

174: Lance Runyon (UNI) dec. Cade King (SDSU), 4-0

184: Keegan Moore (UNI) major dec. Nick Casperson (SDSU), 18-7

197: Tanner Sloan (SDSU) major dec. Tyrell Gordon (UNI), 14-1

285: Blake Wolters (SDSU) dec. John McConkey (UNI), 13-6

NO. 23 NORTHERN IOWA 27, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 11

125: Brody Teske (UNI) def. McGwire Midkiff (NDSU), by fall 4:36

133: #11 Jack Skudlarczyk (UNI) dec. Kellyn March (NDSU), 4-0

141: Dylan Droegemueller (NDSU) major dec. Drew Bennett (UNI), 12-2

149: Triston Lara (UNI) dec. Jaden VanMaanen (NDSU), 4-2

157: #15 Jared Franek (NDSU) dec. Cayd Lara (UNI), 5-1

165: Pat Schoenfelder (UNI) dec. Luke Weber (NDSU), 7-2

174: Lance Runyon (UNI) dec. Riley Habisch (NDSU), 7-0

184: Keegan Moore (UNI) dec. T.J. Pottinger (NDSU), 6-2

197: Michael Nelson (NDSU) major dec. Tyrell Gordon (UNI), 10-1