TRACKING: Warmer temperatures through much of the week; some sun

This Evening: Sigh. Yet another cloudy day. That means another cloudy evening with temperatures generally in the 20s. Otherwise, things stay fairly quiet through the rest of today.

Tonight: We will see mostly cloudy skies continuing with some patchy fog. Lows will be in the upper teens to low 20s with the coolest air in the east. Winds will be in from the west southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Our weather is starting to take a turn for the better on Monday. While it is expected that we will see more clouds than sun, I do think there will be a few peeks of that bright, glowing orb. The southwest winds will blow in at 10 to 15 mph, which will help to warm us up into the low and mid 30s.

With partly to mostly cloudy skies expected for Monday night, lows dip to the upper teens and low 20s once again. Winds will become lighter from the west southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Tuesday is shaping up to be a great day. Partly cloudy skies will keep our highs in the low to mid 30s, along with a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Clouds should trickle back in for Wednesday with partly sunny skies expected. However, with the continuing southwest wind, highs jump to the mid/upper 30s.

Thursday/Friday: A front/system will move through on Thursday and will do a few things. The winds will get strong from the west northwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusts higher. Highs will still manage the mid 30s at least for Thursday. It will also keep mostly cloudy skies around while also bringing a chance for some rain/snow, especially in the east and northeast. As the strong northwest winds continue through Thursday night and Friday, temperatures dip and the mix may turn to snow showers through Friday if the moisture can linger over eastern Iowa. Lows dip to the mid 20s Friday morning with highs near 30.

Weekend Into Next week: The weekend looks partly sunny with more clouds than anything through the first half of next week. Temperatures are still very much in question as many of the long range models are bickering with each other. One thing is certain, it should be cooler with highs estimated to be in the mid to upper 20s. Lows should be around the upper single digits to mid teens. Expect movement in the temperatures with later updates as the forecast comes into focus.