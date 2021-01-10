TRACKING: Another round of clouds

Today: It’s still going to be cloudy across Eastern Iowa. A system will be passing through the vicinity, but the atmosphere is just too dry. At best, we could see a few flurries today. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies for our overnight. Winds will shift to the southwest at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will be in the teens to near 20 degrees.

Monday: We start the work week, with mostly cloudy skies. Southwest winds will be at 10-15 mph. High temperatures will be slightly warmer and in the low to mid 30s.

Monday Night: Cloud cover starts to slowly dissipate through Monday night. Low temperatures will be in the low 20s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies for Tuesday! I’m sure a ray of sunshine or two will be a welcoming sight across Eastern Iowa. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.

Temperatures continue to slowly climb through the midweek ahead of our next system. There’s a chance for a mix on Thursday and a few snow showers on Friday. As of right now, accumulations are looking very light.