Today marks six months since the disappearance of Breasia Terrell

(KWWL) — Breasia Terrell was last seen on July 10, 2020. Six months later, the investigation to her disappearance is still ongoing.

The FBI is offering $10,000 for anyone with information that helps lead to her finding or an arrest.

Breasia was described as a 10-year-old African-American girl with braids and brown eyes. Her height is 4-foot-5 and she weighs 75 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, white shorts and white & pink flip flop sandals.

Police have named Henry Dinkins a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.

Click here to stay up-to-date on the search for Breasia Terrell.