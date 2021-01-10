Parler squeezed as Trump seeks new online megaphone

BOSTON (AP) — Though stripped of his Twitter megaphone, President Donald Trump does have alternative options of much smaller reach. They are led by the far right-friendly Parler, though that’s getting increasingly difficult. Parler has already had its wings clipped, however. Google and Apple have removed it from their online stores and Amazon is kicking it off its web-hosting service. Free speech experts anticipate growing pressure on all social media platforms to curb incendiary speech as Americans learn from Wednesday’s violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol by a Trump-incited mob.