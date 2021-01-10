Possible virus exposure for lawmakers sheltering during riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — House lawmakers may have been exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19 while they sheltered at an undisclosed location during the Capitol siege on Wednesday.

Lawmakers were taken to that location as a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump ransacked the Capitol.

The Capitol’s attending physician notified all lawmakers Sunday of the potential virus exposure. Dr. Brian Moynihan urged them to be tested.

The infected individual wasn't named. Some lawmakers and staff were furious after video surfaced of Republican lawmakers not wearing their masks in the room during lockdown.