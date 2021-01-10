Mike Pence will attend inauguration, not ruling out 25th Amendment

(CNN) — A source close to Vice President Mike Pence said he has not ruled out using the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump.

The person says he's keeping it as an option in case Trump becomes more unstable.

The source said some members on the Vice President's team worry trying to remove trump could prompt him to rashly endanger the nation.

Two other people familiar with the matter say Trump has not spoken to Pence since the incursion at the Capitol on Wednesday.

They say Trump is angry at his VP, while Pence remains "disappointed and saddened" by him.

While tensions at the White House continue, Pence appears to be moving forward with the transfer of power.

He will be attending President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, according to a source close to the Vice President.

He's been waiting for an invitation, and Biden confirmed on Friday he'd be honored to have Pence there.