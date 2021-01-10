Lawmakers who voted against Biden are denounced back home

Republican members of Congress who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory, even after a mob broke into the Capitol, are getting blasted by critics in their home districts. Protesters, newspaper editorial boards and local-level Democrats are demanding that they resign or be ousted by their congressional colleagues. The House and Senate can remove members with a two-thirds vote or censure or reprimand with a majority. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders have been quiet about whether lawmakers who backed the untrue claims of voter fraud that led to the riot should be punished.