Kolar, Eisworth announce return to ISU

AMES (KWWL) -- Two more key pieces say they'll be looking to make another run with Iowa State in 2021. All-American tight end Charlie Kolar and 3-time first team All-Big 12 safety Greg Eisworth announced on Sunday they'll return for one more year.

Kolar, a likely mid-round draft pick in the NFL draft, has chosen to wait just a bit longer. The All-American and Mackey Award Finalist caught 44 passes for 591 yards and seven touchdowns while helping lead the program to the Big 12 title game for the first time and a win in the Fiesta Bowl.

Eisworth, a senior this season, will take advantage of an extra year granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He'll head in to the 2021 season with 16 consecutive starts.

Overall, Iowa State will return at least 19 starters from their line-up that topped Oregon 34-17 in the Fiesta Bowl.