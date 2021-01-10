Jan. 10: 1,330 new cases in the last 24 hours, 11 more deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,330 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 296,441.

The state's website says that of the 296,441 people who have tested positive, 255,595 have recovered. This is 493 more recoveries than what the state reported Saturday.

The state's death toll is 4,138, which is 11 more than what was reported Saturday.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (255,595) and the number of deaths (4,138) from the total number of cases (296,441) shows there are currently 36,708 active positive cases in the state.

There were 72 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 541, which is down from 549. Of those hospitalizations, 105 are in the ICU (down from 110), and 41 are on ventilators (down from 47).

In Iowa, there were 3,946 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,394,799 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,330 positive tests divided by 3,946 tests given) is 33.7 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 103 new cases since our last update on 10 a.m. Friday. The county has a total of 14,069 cases (13,244 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 825 Serology positive cases). There were 60 additional recoveries in the county, for a total of 11,779. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 224 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.3 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 72 new cases since 10 a.m. Saturday, leaving a total of 17,298 cases. There have been 45 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 14,894 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 246 deaths. There are 29 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 66 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Saturday. This brings the total to 11,675 reported cases. There have been 12 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 10,288 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 49 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.8 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there have been no additional positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Saturday. This brings the total to 11,038 reported cases. There have been five additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 9,914. There was one additional death reported, leaving a total of 142 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.2 percent.

