Indonesian divers find parts of plane wreckage in the Java Sea

AKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s military chief says divers have spotted parts of the wreckage of a Boeing 737-500 at a depth of 75 feet in the Java Sea, a day after the aircraft with 62 people onboard crashed.

The military chief says the visibility in the water is good and clear, allowing the discovery of some parts of the plane.

He says, “We are sure that is the point where the plane crashed.” He says the objects included broken pieces of the fuselage with aircraft registration parts.

The break in the search for Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 came after sonar equipment on a navy ship detected a signal from the aircraft at a location that fit the coordinates from the last contact made by the pilots.