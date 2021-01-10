How do these foggy days compare to years past?

We started the New Year in a fog! The past tens days in Waterloo, including today, have been deemed foggy by the National Weather Service.

Looking at the past five years worth of data, January is quite a foggy month for the Waterloo. Both 2016 and 1019 recorded 23 days of fog out of 31 days.

Now looking at 2020 as a whole, January, March, May, and December were pretty foggy. To get fog, you need moisture at the surface, with somewhat warmer air moving over top of it. It makes sense why we had lots of fog in January and March, with the snow cover. An interesting thing to note! Look at August through October. If you remember, we had quite the drought in the Hawkeye state, which would attribute to the least amount of foggy days for the entire year.