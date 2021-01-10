Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen U.S. Capitol Police officers

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- Governor Kim Reynolds ordered flags throughout the Hawkeye State to be lowered to half-staff Sunday night in honor of two U.S. Capitol Police Officers and other law enforcement officers across the state.

Two U.S. Capitol Police Officers have died in the days following the siege on the capitol. Officer Brian Sicknick died Thursday from injuries he sustained during the riots. Officer Howard Liebengood also died this week but it's still being investigated if it was related to Wednesday's events.

“We mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood who stood bravely in defense of our country and the Capitol on January 6, 2021,” Gov. Reynolds said. “While we can never fully realize their sacrifice and the pain felt by their loved ones, let’s honor what they stood for. May God continue to bless and watch over the brave men and women of law enforcement who willingly put themselves on the line to protect our people, our communities, and uphold the rule of law.”

Reynolds said flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Flags will be flown half-staff at the State Capitol, in the Capitol Complex, and on all public buildings and facilities.

Reynolds encouraged individuals, businesses, schools, cities, and counties to join the state in lowering their flags to half-staff as well.