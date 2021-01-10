FBI and NYPD warned Capitol Police ahead of deadly riots

NBC - The FBI and New York Police Department sent warnings to U.S. Capitol Police of possible violence in advance of Wednesday's violent riots that killed at least one police officer and four civilians.

Senior law enforcement officials say the FBI visited more than a dozen far-right extremists and urged them not to travel to D.C. last week. The NYPD also sent an intelligence packet to Capitol Police describing various social media threats made about events to take place on Jan. 6.

Digital flyers for an event called "Operation Occupy the Capitol" were circulating on both Facebook and Instagram as far back as December.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund announced his resignation last week when many lawmakers --including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi-- started questioning his force's preparedness before the riots.

Despite these warnings, Capitol Police had the same amount of officers working Wednesday as they would on a normal day.

The Associated Press also contributed to this story.