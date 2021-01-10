Daily low flying Israeli jets over Lebanon spreading jitters

BEIRUT (AP) — Israeli military jets have carried out several low flying flights over Beirut as reconnaissance drones also buzzed overhead in what has become a daily occurrence. Israel regularly violates Lebanon airspace, often to carry out strikes in neighboring Syria. On Christmas Eve, Israeli jets were flew low late into the night, terrorizing Beirut residents who are no strangers to such flights. They were followed by reported Israeli strikes in Syria. The frequency of low flying warplanes has intensified in the last two weeks, spreading jitters as tensions run high in the region on the final days of President Donald Trump’s administration. Israel rarely comments on these reports.